Join the Southlake Youth Action Commission!

Are you a high school student living in Southlake or attending a Carroll Independent School District (CISD) school? Then you need to check out the Southlake Youth Action Commission (SYAC)! SYAC is on the hunt for enthusiastic students like you to join our board for the 2024-2025 school year. As a member, you’ll get to be a youth leader in Southlake, advising the City Council on youth issues, helping with cool projects and events, and giving back to your community through awesome volunteer work. Why You Should Apply: Gain firsthand experience in local government

Make new friends and network with community leaders

Enhance your college applications with leadership and volunteer experience

Have fun while making a difference! Who Can Apply: Students in grades 9-12

Southlake residents or those attending a CISD school

Ready to commit to an 8-month term from October to May How to Apply: Fill out the digital application Get your parental consent form signed Write some awesome essays Gather a letter of recommendation Submit everything by August 23, 2024 After the application period closes, applicants will be invited for interviews to join the SYAC Board. Don’t wait—apply now! This is your chance to be a part of something amazing, develop your leadership skills, and create lifelong memories. Visit the City of Southlake website to get started.