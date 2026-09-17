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Awards
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Sep 17, 2026

JP Adams Makes Excellence Part of the Job

From training teammates to designing and setting up the Southlake Fire Department’s new ambulance, JP Adams is always looking for ways to make a difference.

Firefighter/Paramedic JP Adams brings a mindset of continuous improvement to every role he takes on.

His level of commitment to his team and the station has earned him the City of Southlake’s 2026 Employee Performance Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing him as an employee who sets the standard not only for himself, but for those around him.

JP balances many roles, serving as a firefighter/ paramedic, EMS Field Training Officer, instructor, and SWAT medic. What makes him stand out is not only his willingness to show up and hold himself to the highest standards, but also his determination to identify areas for improvement and strengthen the department.

His dedication to excellence was showcased when he helped design and set up the Southlake Fire Department’s new ambulance. His attention to detail helped him create a setup that supports efficiency and patient care.

A red Southlake Fire Department ambulance is parked outside a beige brick firehouse with a clock tower under a partly cloudy sky.
JP Adams played a key role in designing and setting up the Southlake Fire Department’s new ambulance.

“I’m always looking for areas where I can improve, and I think that’s a mindset we should all bring to work with us every day,” JP said.

That mindset extends beyond JP’s own work. He invests in those around him through teaching, coaching, and mentoring, encouraging his fellow firefighters and paramedics to continue developing their skills and how they serve the Southlake community.

Whether he’s training a teammate, strengthening a system, or caring for a patient, JP brings the same attention to detail to every responsibility, strengthening the department and the care it provides.

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