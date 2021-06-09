June 2021 New Biz List

This list of new Southlake businesses is provided by the Southlake Department of Economic Development and Tourism to help you see what's new and what's coming into the Southlake market! Contact us by Email if are a new business coming into town or if you have any questions about our listings. You may also visit www.SelectSouthlake.com for other business information or follow us on Facebook for the latest business news. Now Open Smile Rehab Centers – At Smile Rehab Centers their mission is to help people struggling with extensive tooth loss recover their health, confidence and appearance in record time using the latest technology and techniques. Smile Rehab Centers revolutionizes the full arch dental implant process so that a patient can go from surgery to new teeth in just one appointment, with the entire treatment process only taking as little as 8 weeks in total. Smile Rehab Center recently opened at 245 W. State Hwy. 114, Suite 130. (737) 747-2221 SmileRehabCenters.com Express Edit – The opening of the company’s third Express Edit concept store in Southlake Town Square offers a curated collection of clothing and accessories presented with a minimalist approach that makes for an easier shopping experience. Enhanced customer services are something Express Edit focuses on and will roll out this summer including personalized private styling appointments. Express Edit recently opened in Southlake Town Square at 311 Grand Avenue. 817-796-7368 Express.com AN Modern Nails & Spa - AN Modern Nails & Spa offers a wide range of services and products to give you the elegant and fabulous look that you deserve. They are ready for giving you the perfect service, feel free to book an appointment or enjoy our walk-in services. AN Modern Nails & Spa recently opened at 2140 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite O in Village Center. (682) 477-4005 ANModernNailsSpa.com Whistle Britches – At Whistle Britches they believe comfort food never goes out of style. Their scratch kitchen is always baking fresh buttermilk biscuits and some of the best chicken sandwiches in town. Couple all that with a great local craft beer selection and inventive cocktails, you soon realize why they came up with the name Whistle Britches. Whistle Britches recently opened in Town Square at 1230 Main Street. 817-912-1096 Southlake.WhistleBritchesChicken.com Trophy Blooms - Trophy Blooms is your all-in-one stop for flowers, cards, and gifts. These gifts are the perfect pairing with flowers that one of Trophy Blooms professional florists will put together for your perfect occasion. Trophy Blooms recently opened at 335 N. Carroll Avenue. 817-271-0250 TrophyBlooms.com Star Wellness and Health - At Star Wellness and Health, Dr. Iskander offers several treatments to keep you looking and feeling young. From your daily skincare products to chemical peels, micro-needling, PRP, Botox, and fillers, they have what you need to keep your skin healthy. Star Wellness and Health recently opened at 2320 W. Southlake Blvd. 817-754-9725 Pure Indulgence Aesthetics – Dr. Stephen Todd Newman wants to make sure not only that you look great but that you feel great as well. His new practice, Pure Indulgence Aesthetics, offers services such as Botox, Dermal Fillers, CO2 Fractional Laser Treatment, RF Microneedling, IPL Photofacial, Laser Hair Removal, Body Contouring, MediSpa treatments and many more. Pure Indulgence Aesthetics recently opened at 1695 E. Southlake Blvd., Suite 150. (817) 591-7316 PureIndulgenceAesthetics.com