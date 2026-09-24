Keep Pool Chemicals Out of Southlake’s Waterways

As pool season comes to an end, draining your pool may be part of regular pool maintenance. Before you start the pump, it is important to stop and think about where all that water is going.



Residents and pool services should choose one of two methods for safe and appropriate draining:



Option 1: Drain Through Your Lawn



If your property can safely absorb water, draining your pool onto your lawn allows it to be naturally filtered and absorbed before it reaches local waterways.



Before draining through your lawn:

Dechlorinate the pool water less than 0.1 parts per million (ppm)

Adjust the pH to between 6 and 8 if needed.

Make sure the lawn is free of pet waste, natural debris, and excess fertilizer.

Avoid draining if you have recently treated your lawn with pesticides or fertilizers.

Pump the water from the deepest part of the pool and control the flow onto your property to prevent erosion or runoff into the street or neighboring yards.





Using this method allows water to slowly disperse across the lawn, where it can be filtered and absorbed rather than flowing into the street or storm drain.



Option 2: Use the Sanitary Sewer System



If you are unable to drain through your lawn, pool water may be discharged through your property’s sanitary sewer system.



Residents must contact Southlake Public Works and receive approval before using this option. This allows the City to coordinate with Wastewater services and confirm that the sanitary sewer system can accommodate the additional water.



Call Public Works at 817-748-8082 for further guidance and instructions on this process.



Why Proper Drainage Matters



Every storm drain in Southlake flows directly into the local waterways, including our ponds, lakes and creeks. Pool water can contain chlorine and other chemicals that may harm the environment if not disposed of properly.



Discharging pool water into the storm drain system in a way that may adversely affect water quality is a violation of the City of Southlake Code of Ordinances, Chapter 9.5, Article IX. This includes discharging pool water with chlorine levels above 0.1 ppm or a pH outside the range of 6 to 8, as well as discharging filter backwash into the storm drain system.



Taking a few extra steps before draining your pool can help protect Southlake’s creeks, lakes and other waterways. When it’s time to drain your pool, plan ahead, choose the appropriate method, and ensure the water stays out of the storm drain system to protect our environment from harmful chemicals.



For more information about properly draining your pool and the effects of improper drainage, visit the City’s Stormwater Quality webpage.