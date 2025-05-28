Keep Southlake Beautiful: Simple Ways to Make a Big Impact

Southlake’s beautiful streets, parks, and neighborhoods are a reflection of the care and pride we share as a community. Whether you're volunteering or making small changes in your daily routine, here are a few easy ways you can help Keep Southlake Beautiful. 1. Join the Adopt-A-Street Program Want to make a visible impact in your neighborhood? Through the Adopt-A-Street program, individuals, families, and organizations can commit to cleaning a designated roadway four times a year. You’ll help reduce litter, protect the environment, and even get a street sign recognizing your efforts. Supplies like gloves, vests, and trash bags are provided free of charge! Learn how to sign up at the Adopt-A-Street webpage! 2. Pick Up After Your Pets Pet waste might seem small, but when left behind, it can harm our environment by polluting local waterways. When pet waste is left on the ground, rain can wash harmful bacteria into storm drains, leading directly to our creeks and lakes. Help keep parks, trails, and neighborhoods clean and safe by always picking up after your pets and disposing of waste properly. 3. Don’t Leave Litter Behind See a stray cup or wrapper on your morning walk? Take a second to pick it up. A small act like this makes a big difference, especially when we all pitch in. Consider keeping a small bag with you to collect litter while you're out and about. Whether it’s joining a program or simply picking up trash during your daily walk, the smallest actions can make a big impact. Learn more and get involved at the official Keep Southlake Beautiful webpage.