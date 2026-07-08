Leadership Development Supports Southlake Fire Department’s Commitment to Serving Residents

The Southlake Fire Department is committed to providing that level of service through continuous training, strong leadership, and a focus on meeting the community’s evolving needs.

One recent example is Division Chief Jonathan Castro’s successful completion of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) Fire Service Chief Executive Officer (FSCEO) Program.

Designed for senior fire service leaders, the FSCEO Program prepares participants to lead modern fire and emergency services organizations through advanced education focused on strategic leadership, organizational excellence, and public service. The program equips fire executives with the knowledge and skills needed to address the evolving challenges facing today’s fire departments while maintaining the highest standards of service to their communities.

Throughout the program, Chief Castro completed advanced coursework in leadership and ethics, organizational culture, strategic planning, labor relations, public administration, financial management, risk management, emergency service delivery, and community and elected official relations. The curriculum encourages participants to look beyond daily operations and develop long-term strategies that strengthen their organizations and better serve the communities that rely on them.

“Our responsibility is to provide Southlake residents with the highest level of service every day,” said Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Wilson. “Investing in leadership development is an investment in our community. Chief Castro’s successful completion of the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program strengthens our department today and helps prepare us to meet the needs of our residents for years to come.”

Leadership development is one of the many ways the Southlake Fire Department prepares for the future. By continuing to invest in its people, the department is building on its commitment to provide reliable, professional emergency services that residents can count on every day.