Leak Repair on Dove Road near the Hunters Ridge Subdivision

Starting Tuesday, October 8th, the Public Works Water Division will be repairing a water leak on Dove Rd near Hunters Creek and the Hunters Ridge subdivision. The team will be on-site daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will continue working until the repair is fully completed. Traffic control will be stationed at the intersection to help keep traffic flowing smoothly. Please plan accordingly and drive with caution in the area to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Thank you for your patience!