October 3, 2024

Leak Repair on Dove Road near the Hunters Ridge Subdivision

Please see the information below regarding an upcoming leak repair on Dove Road.

Starting Tuesday, October 8th, the Public Works Water Division will be repairing a water leak on Dove Rd near Hunters Creek and the Hunters Ridge subdivision. The team will be on-site daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will continue working until the repair is fully completed. Traffic control will be stationed at the intersection to help keep traffic flowing smoothly. Please plan accordingly and drive with caution in the area to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Thank you for your patience!

Map of the city indicating where road work is occurring

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake
linkedin facebook pinterest youtube rss twitter instagram facebook-blank rss-blank linkedin-blank pinterest youtube twitter instagram