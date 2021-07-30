Learn How to Recycle Right

It’s summertime in Southlake, a perfect time to take on new cleaning projects and opportunities to take care of the environment.

Before you take on this new endeavor, you may want to check out our new Recycle Right tool on the City’s website.

This easy-to-use module also allows customers to search by material that may require a special drop-off location or disposal instructions.

All you have to do is search for the material, and you’ll instantly learn how to dispose of it. For items that require a drop-off, click on the drop-off location for more information, including hours, address and special instructions.

If a material is missing, users can suggest the material be added by clicking “suggest as a new item” in the search results.

This tool also allows customers to sign up for alerts for their trash and recycling schedule. This includes holidays, special collections and other trash notifications including delays.

Residents can look up their collection schedule for a specific address at CityofSouthlake.com/TrashandRecycling under Residential Service.

They can also print their collection schedule, or embed their collection schedule into their personal iCal, Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook Calendar.

Don’t leave those items in the attic forever, learn how to dispose of them and sign up today to receive alerts and collection day reminders via email, phone call, text message and Twitter.