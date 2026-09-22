Legacy Locations: Armend’s Pizza & Pasta

Some restaurants become more than a place to grab a meal. They become the spot for family dinners, birthday celebrations, takeout traditions and the familiar faces you expect to see when you walk through the door.

For more than 30 years, Armend’s Pizza and Pasta has been one of those places in Southlake.

As we continue our Legacy Locations series in celebration of Southlake’s 70th Anniversary, we’re highlighting a restaurant whose story stretches back to 1994 – when Southlake had only recently surpassed 10,000 residents, new neighborhoods were beginning to take shape and much of the city we recognize today was still ahead.

Armend’s originally opened near the corner of White Chapel Boulevard and Southlake Boulevard as a more traditional Italian restaurant. In fact, pizza wasn’t even on the original menu.

But as Southlake grew, so did Armend’s. Recognizing a community becoming increasingly centered around families, the restaurant evolved into the casual pizza-and-pasta spot residents know today. The menu changed and the restaurant found a new home, but the family behind it remained committed to serving the community growing around them.

The Seji family’s connection to Southlake has grown right alongside it. Armend, the restaurant’s namesake, began working in the family business as a teenager and eventually took the reins himself. Along the way, the restaurant became a familiar part of the community, supporting local schools, events and charitable causes while welcoming generations of customers through its doors.

And after three decades, Armend has had a front-row seat to those generations growing up alongside the restaurant. In a 2023 interview with Community Impact, he reflected on that.

“I’ve seen kids be born, get married and have kids.”

That may say more about Armend’s legacy than any timeline could.

Southlake looks a lot different than it did in 1994, but some things have become comfortably familiar: the smell of pizza coming from the oven, families gathered around the table and longtime customers returning to a restaurant that has been part of their own Southlake story.

More than 30 years later, Armend’s is still serving the community it has grown alongside. That’s a Legacy Location.

Armend’s Pizza and Pasta can be found at 2315 E Southlake Blvd #101, and online at armendspizza.com.