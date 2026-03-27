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Business
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Mar 27, 2026

Legacy Locations: Mike’s Garden Center

“People take pride in their yards in Southlake - they really care.”

As Southlake celebrates its 70th Anniversary, we’re launching a new series highlighting the businesses that have grown alongside the city. Our Legacy Locations are the places that didn’t just witness Southlake’s transformation, but helped shape it.

Our first feature: Mike’s Garden Center.

You’ve probably seen it – the bright green and yellow building nestled just off Highway 114. Mike’s Garden Center offers more than just plants, it offers a sense of place. Since opening its Southlake location in 1996, the nursery has been a steady presence in a city that has transformed dramatically over the decades.

But the story begins even earlier. Founded in Fort Worth in 1972, Mike’s Garden Center expanded north with a clear vision of where growth was headed. That foresight, paired with deep roots in the local landscaping industry, made Southlake a natural next step, and in 1996 their new location opened.

Nearly 30 years later, the decision to plant roots here was both strategic and intuitive. Southlake has grown significantly – bringing new neighborhoods, an expanding population, and a steady rise in demand. Through it all, Mike’s Garden Center has remained a constant, even as the city evolved around it.

What has sustained that longevity? Hard work, knowledgeable staff, quality products, and a loyal customer base that continues to return season after season.

And in a community known for its pride of place, the connection feels especially fitting.

That shared appreciation for beauty, care, and craftsmanship is evident in every corner of the nursery – and in the relationships built over decades.

So what words of wisdom does a Legacy Location have for businesses looking to establish themselves in Southlake? “Know the market, know the demographics of people that live there. If you give people good service, you will have success.”

As we begin this series, Mike’s Garden Center represents what Legacy Locations are all about: vision, consistency, and a lasting contribution to the community we call home.

To learn more about Mike’s Garden Center, you can find their website here: https://www.mikesgardencenters.com/index.html

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