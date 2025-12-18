A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A decorated table at a formal event or wedding, featuring lit candles in glass holders, a floral arrangement with white and red flowers, and blurred guests seated at tables in the background.
The Marq
|
Dec 18, 2025

Legends Hall Begins Winter Refresh to Enhance Community Experience

Big things are happening at Legends Hall this winter. As we gear up to celebrate our 10-year anniversary, the facility is getting a well-deserved refresh designed to elevate the guest experience and keep our spaces looking their best for the next decade.

Since opening in 2015, Legends Hall has welcomed more than 10,000 events, meetings, and community celebrations. This project is an exciting reinvestment in a place that has been at the heart of so many memorable moments.

To help the work move forward efficiently, public hours at Legends Hall will temporarily shift to 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All previously scheduled events outside of these hours will continue as planned.

The Senior Activity Center will also observe a short closure from December 29 through January 2 to give construction teams the time and space they need to make meaningful progress while minimizing disruptions for members.

We’re excited to bring these improvements to life and can’t wait to welcome everyone back into refreshed, beautiful spaces as we celebrate this milestone year!

Share