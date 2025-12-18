Legends Hall Begins Winter Refresh to Enhance Community Experience

Since opening in 2015, Legends Hall has welcomed more than 10,000 events, meetings, and community celebrations. This project is an exciting reinvestment in a place that has been at the heart of so many memorable moments.

To help the work move forward efficiently, public hours at Legends Hall will temporarily shift to 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All previously scheduled events outside of these hours will continue as planned.

The Senior Activity Center will also observe a short closure from December 29 through January 2 to give construction teams the time and space they need to make meaningful progress while minimizing disruptions for members.

We’re excited to bring these improvements to life and can’t wait to welcome everyone back into refreshed, beautiful spaces as we celebrate this milestone year!