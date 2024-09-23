September 23, 2024

Legends Hall Sip and See is Back!

Need a world-class venue for your 2025 event, but want to “try before you buy?”

Join us at Legends Hall for our Sip and See event, where you'll experience what makes our venue truly special! We’ve partnered with some of the best in the industry—Ferah Catering and Events, AFR Furniture Rentals, HD Liquid, and Trophy Blooms—to bring you a showcase like no other. You'll have the opportunity to explore beautifully arranged sample tables and our bridal and groom suites while enjoying delicious refreshments from our vendors.

Our professionals will be on hand throughout the event to answer any questions and guide you through Legends Hall. As a special thank-you for attending, you'll receive an exclusive code for 10% off Silver or higher packages when you book by October 31st, 2024.

Dates for 2025 are filling up fast! If you have a special occasion on the horizon, such as a graduation party, wedding, fundraiser, or birthday, now is the ideal time to secure your date and take advantage of this special offer. Don't miss this opportunity to reserve your spot and save!

Image shows two women during Celebrate Southlake

