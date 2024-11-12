Let the 2024 Holiday Grease Roundup Begin

Please join the City of Southlake Public Works’ department for their 6th annual Holiday Grease Roundup. This unique opportunity allows residents to donate their used cooking oil and grease in order to protect the City’s wastewater system. Residents will be able to conveniently donate their used oil at 1950 East Continental Boulevard day or night. A designated grease collection station will be available 24/7 from November 13 to January 12 for donations. Please note that motor oil will not be accepted.

By contributing to this program, you are helping to keep fats, oils, and grease (FOG) out of your community's sewer system. It is important that FOG items are disposed of properly as pouring these products down drains results in solidified masses that block flow within the plumbing system. Once a blockage has occurred, severe backups, overflows, and damage can occur, which could then affect the entire system. By choosing to partake in this program, residents can be assured that their used cooking oil and grease is being disposed of properly and not contributing to a plumbing issue. Additionally, by donating your oil and grease, your contributions will be recycled into biofuel. For further information regarding the Holiday Grease Roundup program and other ways to prevent FOG from entering drains, please visit DefendYourDrainsNorthTexas.com. Any remaining questions regarding the Southlake drop-off location can be directed to Environmental Services at 817-748-8638.