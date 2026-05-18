Light Lounge Southlake Brings Veteran-Owned Wellness and a Spirit of Service This Memorial Day

Light Lounge Southlake was built around a simple but meaningful mission: helping people recover, restore, and renew through innovative wellness technology and genuine care for others.

For Veteran Owner Dale Lyon, the transition from military service to entrepreneurship felt like a seamless continuation of purpose.

“As a Navy veteran, the son of a World War II veteran, and the father of a veteran, I understand the sacrifices made by those who serve. I was inspired to start my business by the sense of purpose and camaraderie I found during my service.”

That mindset now shapes every aspect of the business, from customer care to the overall atmosphere inside the Southlake wellness studio. The non-invasive treatment is designed to support recovery, reduce inflammation, improve circulation, and promote overall wellness at the cellular level.

“What sets our business apart is our use of clinical-grade Photobiomodulation Therapy [commonly known as red and near-infrared light therapy] whole-body pods. Each session is designed to feel like a gentle recharge, giving clients time to relax while the clinical-grade light helps their cells function at their best,” Lyon explained.

At Light Lounge, accessibility is also part of the mission. Located along Southlake Boulevard, the local business offers several membership and session options, including introductory sessions for first-time guests and flexible packages for recurring visits. The local business has positioned itself as a recovery-focused wellness destination for athletes, active adults, veterans, and individuals managing chronic pain or inflammation.

Beyond wellness technology, the business is ultimately rooted in service. “What service means to us is doing what is right for our clients, treating them with respect, and showing genuine care for their well-being,” Lyon said. That philosophy feels especially meaningful during Memorial Day weekend — a time centered on reflection, gratitude, and honoring sacrifice.

For Dale, Memorial Day is about more than a long weekend. It is an opportunity to remember those sacrifices while continuing to serve others in everyday life.

“Being part of the local community matters to me because a business should stand for more than what it sells,” Lyon said. “Moments like Memorial Day remind us that freedom comes at a real cost, and they give us a chance to pause, honor those who gave their lives, and show gratitude through how we live, lead, and serve others.”

For those looking to prioritize recovery, wellness, and self-care while supporting a veteran-owned local business, Light Lounge continues to bring that mission to life — one session at a time.

For more information about Light Lounge Southlake, visit their website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.