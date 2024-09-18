Looking Back on Club Metro Camp

The Programs Team wrapped up its annual Club Metro Camp earlier in August, which is a part of the Adapted Recreation program named Club Metro. For those unfamiliar, Club Metro is designed to provide enriching experiences for adults and teenagers with special needs. Club Metro Camp consists of three one-week sessions in June, July, and August. Club Metro Camp offers diverse environments where participants can socialize and explore new experiences alongside their friends. The camp fosters an atmosphere of acceptance and support, ensuring that every individual has the tools they need to engage in activities tailored to their abilities. With a focus on inclusivity and personal growth, Club Metro Camp provides a welcoming space for everyone. The activities these Campers participated in were games, crafts, sports, and STEM activities. One of the Camp’s highlights is its field trips, which offer campers opportunities for learning and enjoyment. The field trips are designed to provide educational experiences that go beyond the Camp. For example, at the Best Maid Pickle Emporium, campers learned more about pickle-making and sampled a variety of pickle flavors ranging from sweet to spicy. This field trip was an educational adventure everyone enjoyed. Some other field trips the campers took part in were the Frontiers of Flight Museum, Evo, Tornado Terry’s, Medieval Times, Meow Wolf, Sea Life Aquarium, the Southlake Library, and more. Out of these exciting educational field trips, there were a few fan favorites. Kailey Elrod said, “I liked the library because I read Harry Potter and the Dork Diaries.” Another camper, Greg Podjan, mentioned: “The flight museum was really cool because of all the planes.” Overall, the camp was a success this past summer, and Club Metro Camp 2025 planning is well underway for some new fun and exciting activities! We can’t wait to see you next year!