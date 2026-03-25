Make a Difference in Southlake – Serve on a Board or Commission

Serving on a city board or commission is a meaningful way to contribute your skills, ideas, and passion to our community. These groups play a vital role in helping shape city policies, projects, and decisions that affect daily life in Southlake.



The Mayor and City Council will be making appointments to several boards and commissions on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and we are looking for engaged residents to step up and serve.

What Does It Mean to Serve?

Board and commission members provide invaluable input on various local initiatives such as city planning, accessibility, development, parks, and more. Each group has a unique purpose, but all share a common goal: ensuring Southlake remains a vibrant and well-planned community.



By volunteering to serve on a board, you can:

Make an impact – Your recommendations can help share city processes, policies, and initiatives.

Share your expertise – Whether you have experience in planning, business, accessibility, or recreation, your knowledge is valuable.

Learn how the city works – Gain insight into city operations, decision-making, and future projects.

Build relationships – Connect with city leaders and fellow residents who care about Southlake.

If you’ve been wanting to contribute your valuable time and expertise to giving back to your community, applying for an open board position is the perfect way to contribute.

Upcoming Open Positions

We are also currently accepting applications for:

Building Board of Appeals – Reviews building code appeals and makes decisions on cases related to code interpretation.



Parks and Recreation Board – Provides guidance on city parks, recreational facilities, programs, and related policies.



Planning and Zoning Commission – Provides guidance on land use, zoning, and development to ensure quality growth aligned with the City’s Comprehensive Plan.



Southlake Parks and Development Corporation (SPDC) – Oversees funding for park projects and reviews proposals for new parks and recreation initiatives.



Zoning Board of Adjustment – Considers requests for variances and exceptions to zoning regulations on a case-by-case basis.



How to Apply

If you’re interested in making a difference in Southlake, submit your application for appointment consideration by Friday, May 1nd at 5:00 p.m.



Have questions? Call the City Secretary’s office at 817-748-8183 or visit our website to learn more about each board and the appointment process.



Your perspective matters—help us make Southlake an even better place to live, work, and play!