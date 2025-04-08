Make a Difference in Southlake – Serve on a Board or Commission

Do you want to help shape the future of Southlake while serving on a board or commission? This year, there are even more opportunities to serve than ever before. New Volunteer Opportunity The City of Southlake is proud to introduce the Advisory Commission on Persons with Disabilities, the newest board dedicated to improving accessibility and resources for residents with disabilities. Established by the City Council on December 3, 2024, this commission will play a crucial role in shaping policies that promote full participation, belonging, and quality of life for persons with disabilities. As a member of the inaugural commission, your voice will help enhance the experiences of all residents. Whether you have personal experience with a disability, professional expertise, or a passion for helping foster community spaces and programs for all abilities, your service can make a meaningful impact. Advisory boards play a vital role in guiding the City’s decision-making process. Members work closely with the City Council to provide insights, propose initiatives, and ensure that Southlake remains a city that welcomes and supports all residents. If you’re looking for a way to serve your community and make a tangible difference, consider applying to be part of this historic first commission. Other Upcoming Open Positions Apart from our new commission, we are also currently accepting applications for: Building Board of Appeals – Reviews appeals on building codes, license revocations, and condemnations. Members are chosen for expertise in construction, trades, or real estate. Parks and Recreation Board – Advises the City Council on park and recreation policies, facility development, and program improvements. Planning and Zoning Commission – Provides recommendations on land use and zoning to ensure development aligns with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and regulations. Southlake Parks and Development Corporation (SPDC) – Oversees the city's half-cent sales tax for park projects and reviews new parks and recreation proposals for City Council consideration. Zoning Board of Adjustment – Provides property owners a way to request zoning exceptions when the strict rules of the Zoning Ordinance don’t quite fit their situation. What Does it Mean to Serve? By volunteering to serve on a board, you can: Make an impact – Your recommendations can help shape city processes, policies, and initiatives. Share your expertise – Whether you have experience in planning, business, accessibility, or recreation, your knowledge is valuable. Learn how the city works – Gain insight into city operations, decision-making, and future projects. Build relationships – Connect with city leaders and fellow residents who care about Southlake. How to Apply If you’re interested in making a difference in Southlake, submit your application for consideration by Friday, May 2nd at 5:00 p.m. Call the City Secretary’s office at 817-748-8183 or visit our website to learn more about each board, the appointment process, or ask any questions. The Mayor and City Council will be making appointments to several boards and commissions on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Your perspective matters—help us make Southlake an even better place to live, work, and play!