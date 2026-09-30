Make It a Night Out: The ADAMs Family Returns to Southlake

Looking for your next night out in Southlake? The ADAMs Family is returning for an encore performance with the Apex Arts League on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church.

After captivating local audiences last season, the family is back with another program that brings together a variety of musical styles. Audiences can expect selections from opera and classic musical theater alongside iconic tunes from pop culture.

The performance features Robert Adams, bass baritone; Pam Adams, flute and piccolo; and Michael Adams, operatic baritone. Together, they’ll bring their talents back to the stage for an evening that offers something for longtime arts enthusiasts and those simply looking to enjoy live music close to home.

Ready to make plans? Visit ApexArtsLeague.com for tickets, program information, and opportunities to volunteer.