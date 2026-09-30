 Opens in a new tab
A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A promotional poster for “Adams Family Encore” music event, featuring photos of performers, a red curtain, and event details: Nov. 1, 2026, 5:00PM at Grace Chapel, presented by Apex Arts League.
Events
|
Sep 30, 2026

Make It a Night Out: The ADAMs Family Returns to Southlake

Enjoy an evening of live music featuring opera, musical theater, and familiar pop-culture favorites with the Apex Arts League.

Looking for your next night out in Southlake? The ADAMs Family is returning for an encore performance with the Apex Arts League on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 5 p.m. at Grace Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church. 

After captivating local audiences last season, the family is back with another program that brings together a variety of musical styles. Audiences can expect selections from opera and classic musical theater alongside iconic tunes from pop culture. 

The performance features Robert Adams, bass baritone; Pam Adams, flute and piccolo; and Michael Adams, operatic baritone. Together, they’ll bring their talents back to the stage for an evening that offers something for longtime arts enthusiasts and those simply looking to enjoy live music close to home. 

Ready to make plans? Visit ApexArtsLeague.com for tickets, program information, and opportunities to volunteer.

Share