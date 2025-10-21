A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Mrs. Claus and Santa sit on a couch with four children wearing red shirts and Santa hats, all smiling and posing for a holiday photo. The text reads "Southlake Breakfast with Santa.
Oct 21, 2025

Make Magical Memories at Breakfast with Santa!

The holiday season is almost here, and that means one of Southlake’s most beloved traditions is back — Breakfast with Santa at The Marq Southlake!

On Saturday, December 6, families can join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their cheerful helpers for a morning filled with festive fun, holiday crafts, and a delicious breakfast. Two sessions are available — 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. — giving families plenty of time to soak in the magic of the season.

A smiling woman and a young girl sit at a festive table with food and drinks, surrounded by children and holiday decorations. The girl wears a white cape over a red dress and smiles at the camera.

As you walk into the beautifully decorated Traditions Ballroom, you’ll feel the spirit of Christmas come alive. The smell of breakfast fills the air, holiday music plays softly in the background, and children’s faces light up as they spot Santa himself, ready to listen to every Christmas wish. Mrs. Claus will be making her rounds too, spreading cheer and sharing smiles with families.

Between bites of breakfast, little ones can enjoy making crafts to take home as keepsakes of their special morning. Be sure to bring your cameras — you won’t want to miss capturing those heartwarming moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, December 6
  • Times: 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions
  • Location: The Marq Southlake, Traditions Ballroom
  • Tickets: Parents, please register for the total number of tickets in your group. Children under 2 are free and do not need a ticket.

This heartwarming Southlake tradition sells out every year, so be sure to reserve your family’s spot early!

REGISTER NOW

Partner with Us to Spread Holiday Cheer

Local businesses can help make this holiday tradition shine even brighter by sponsoring Breakfast with Santa. Sponsors receive recognition in event promotions, signage, and on-site exposure — all while helping create memorable experiences for Southlake families.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Programs Supervisor, Sara Farris at sf*****@*************ke.com.

A young boy in a red shirt focuses intently as he decorates a yellow card with a green marker, sitting at a table with craft supplies.

