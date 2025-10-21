Make Magical Memories at Breakfast with Santa!

On Saturday, December 6, families can join Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their cheerful helpers for a morning filled with festive fun, holiday crafts, and a delicious breakfast. Two sessions are available — 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. — giving families plenty of time to soak in the magic of the season.

As you walk into the beautifully decorated Traditions Ballroom, you’ll feel the spirit of Christmas come alive. The smell of breakfast fills the air, holiday music plays softly in the background, and children’s faces light up as they spot Santa himself, ready to listen to every Christmas wish. Mrs. Claus will be making her rounds too, spreading cheer and sharing smiles with families.

Between bites of breakfast, little ones can enjoy making crafts to take home as keepsakes of their special morning. Be sure to bring your cameras — you won’t want to miss capturing those heartwarming moments with Santa and Mrs. Claus!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, December 6

Saturday, December 6 Times: 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions

8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. sessions Location: The Marq Southlake, Traditions Ballroom

The Marq Southlake, Traditions Ballroom Tickets: Parents, please register for the total number of tickets in your group. Children under 2 are free and do not need a ticket.

This heartwarming Southlake tradition sells out every year, so be sure to reserve your family’s spot early!