Mark Your Calendars for an Art-Filled Holiday Season with APEX Arts League!

From a screening of an art-world thriller to classical performances of holiday favorites, APEX is bringing you a festive lineup of cinema, live music, and ballet right here in Southlake! Check out these upcoming can’t-miss performances and secure your spot for a memorable season. There's sure to be a performance for everyone to enjoy! The Lost Leonardo – Cinema D’Arte November 14 at 6:00 p.m. Kick off the festivities with The Lost Leonardo, an art thriller that unravels the mystery behind the $450 million painting that is rumored to be a long-lost masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci. This film dives deep into the high-stakes intrigue of the international art world. Join APEX Arts League for this gripping tale of art, mystery, and controversy. The screening of The Lost Leonardo will take place on Thursday, November 14, at 6 p.m. at The Marq Southlake. Admission is free, but please RSVP at ApexArtsLeague.com. The Lost Clarinet – Opus Nova November 17 at 6:00 p.m. Are you a fan of live music? Journey through the unique sounds of the clarinet with “The Lost Clarinet,” a concert celebrating the instrument’s rich ties to Jewish culture and its leading role in Klezmer music. This performance promises a moving exploration of heritage and musical tradition. Join the APEX Arts League and Opus Nova on Sunday, November 17, at 6 p.m. at White's Chapel Methodist Church’s Grace Chapel in Southlake for this soulful concert. Tickets are available at ApexArtsLeague.com or at the door. The Nutcracker, Short and Suite December 1 at 5:00 p.m. Kick off December with a family-friendly twist on the classic holiday ballet The Nutcracker. The APEX Arts League and Avant Chamber Ballet present Nutcracker, Short and Suite, a delightful one-hour version that captures all the magic of the beloved tale in a shorter format—perfect for families with young children and teens! Mark your calendars for Sunday, December 1, and enjoy this charming production. Tickets are available through ApexArtsLeague.com. Sounds of the Season December 17 at 7:00 p.m. Close out the holiday season with Sounds of the Season, a beloved concert featuring the renowned Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Let the festive sounds of Deck the Halls, Jingle Bells, Sleigh Ride, and more fill the air as you celebrate with family and friends. This magical evening is set for Tuesday, December 17, and is sure to be a highlight of the season. Be sure to reserve your tickets in advance at ApexArtsLeague.com. Don’t miss these incredible events and be sure to check out ApexArtsLeague.com for more details!