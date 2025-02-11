February 11, 2025

Mark Your Calendars for the 16th Annual APEX Arts League Jazz Festival!

Enjoy incredible performances by local high schools and the Grammy-nominated UNT One O'Clock Lab Band.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of jazz at the 16th Annual APEX Arts League Jazz Festival! Stop by the Carroll ISD Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 1st, at 4:00 p.m. to enjoy an exciting lineup of talent.

The event begins with captivating performances from young musicians in the Carroll Senior High School, Denton High School, and McKinney North High School bands. But wait, there's more! The renowned One O’Clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas, a seven-time Grammy-nominated ensemble under the direction of Alan Baylock, will also grace the stage with their remarkable music!

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance at ApexArtsLeague.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy these extraordinary performances!

