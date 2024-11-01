Mark Your Calendars for the 25th Anniversary of Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake

Get ready for a magical evening as we kick off Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake with our Tree Lighting ceremony on November 23rd from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Southlake Town Square! This year marks the 25th anniversary of this beloved celebration, and we have an amazing lineup of activities for all ages. Kids can enjoy snow hills, holiday train rides, and even a gingerbread decorating contest, while adults can explore local vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the afternoon! We hear there's even going to be a guest appearance all the way from the North Pole! "Ho, ho, ho! I've already started making my list and checking it twice. I'll be stopping by Southlake, Texas where I see everyone is on the nice list! Mark your calendars and I will see you soon." - Santa Claus Craving holiday treats? We’ve got you covered! Warm up with hot cocoa, cookies, and other delicious cuisine from a variety of food trucks, offering treats that will satisfy all of your holiday cravings. As the night unfolds, gather with friends and family for the grand finale — the lighting of our beautiful Christmas tree, which will illuminate Town Square in a festive glow. Don’t miss the one-minute firework show that will follow, making the night sparkle even brighter! Join us for an unforgettable night of holiday cheer on November 23rd! And be sure to grab your special edition 25th Anniversary Home for the Holidays – Christmastime in Southlake pin at the info booth—available while supplies last. We can’t wait to kick off the season with you at this magical celebration! Find more information on the Home for the Holidays website.