Mark Your Calendars for the 25th Annual Art in the Square!

Get ready to immerse yourself in creativity and culture at the nationally recognized and ranked juried fine arts event, Art in the Square, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year! Hosted by the Southlake Women's Club, Art in the Square will transform Southlake Town Square into a vibrant hub of artistic expression from April 25th to the 27th, welcoming art enthusiasts of all ages with free admission. From intricate sculptures to captivating paintings, Art in the Square showcases the talents of artists from across the nation. In addition to browsing stunning artworks, festivalgoers can participate in a variety of family-friendly activities such as enjoying two stages with fabulous entertainment, a bistro walk with plenty of food and beverages for purchase, a fun zone for teens and ‘tweens, and a younger children’s area for our littlest art aficionados. There’s something for everyone to enjoy! Giving back to the community is the soul of Art in the Square. All proceeds from this event support local charities dedicated to benefiting women, children, and families, making every visit to Art in the Square a meaningful contribution to the community. For those eager to join in the festivities or learn more about participating artists, activities, and schedules, visit the Art in the Square website. Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this amazing cultural event in Southlake! Here are the 2025 Art in the Square event days and times: · Friday, April 25, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm* · Saturday, April 26, 10:00 am - 10:30 pm * · Sunday, April 27, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm *Artists booths close both nights at 9:00 pm