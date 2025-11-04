Mark Your Calendars for Two APEX Arts League Performances This November

November is full of opportunities to experience the arts right here in Southlake! APEX Arts League is bringing two incredible performances to our community this month — perfect for anyone who loves live music, dance, and a touch of seasonal magic.



Folk Infusion: Dvořák String Quintet

November 16

Enjoy an evening of music with the double bass taking center stage as members of the Dallas and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestras present Dvořák’s beloved String Quintet, along with other folk-inspired selections. The performance begins at 6:00 p.m. in the GRACE Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church, and promises to transport listeners through the beauty of folk harmonies drawing from Czech and American tradition.



Avant Chamber Ballet: Nutcracker Short and Suite

November 30

Kick off the holiday season with a magical performance by Avant Chamber Ballet at White’s Chapel Methodist Church. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., this family-friendly program features highlights from The Nutcracker in a dazzling mix of dance and live music — perfect for audiences of all ages.

Please note that both of these events require tickets. You can purchase your tickets and find more information on upcoming events at the APEX Arts League website.



Event Venue Address:

GRACE Chapel at White’s Chapel Methodist Church: 185 S. White Chapel Blvd, Southlake, TX 76092