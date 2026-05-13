May is Water Safety Month: Make a Splash, Safely!

As we head into the summer season, now is the perfect time to make sure your family is ready for a safe, confident experience around water. Whether you’re heading to the neighborhood pool or spending time at the lake, a proactive approach can make all the difference.

With hands-on resources and engaging learning opportunities, the Southlake Water Safety initiative strives to equip individuals and families with the knowledge and skills needed to enjoy aquatic environments responsibly.

Build Confidence in the Water

Helping children become proficient swimmers is one of the most effective ways to promote safety in water. Swim lessons go beyond learning strokes; they teach awareness, build comfort in the water, and equip participants with life-saving skills.

The Learn to Swim program at Champions Club is designed for kids ages 4-14 and focuses on endurance, technique, and water safety skills, ensuring that every stroke builds confidence. By starting early and practicing regularly, families can develop safe habits that last a lifetime.

Southlake families also have access to another incredible local water safety resource through the Swim4Elise Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about water safety through community outreach, education, and swimming scholarships. Recently, Elise’s mother, Lori Cerami, spoke during a Southlake City Council meeting about the foundation’s mission and the impact of its annual Run4Elise fundraiser, which helps support water safety education and awareness efforts throughout the community.

Water Safety Starts with You

Keeping children safe around water doesn’t require complicated rules, just consistent attention and smart practices. A few key habits can dramatically reduce risks:

Always supervise children and stay within arm’s reach.

Designate a “Water Watcher” when multiple adults are present to maintain constant visual supervision.

Use properly fitted life jackets for weaker swimmers when appropriate.

Follow posted pool rules and listen to lifeguards.

Learn basic water safety skills, including CPR, to be prepared in emergencies.

These small actions create layers of protection that help prevent accidents before they happen.

Make This Summer a Safe One

Water Safety Month is the perfect opportunity to review your household’s water safety knowledge and make improvements where needed. With a little preparation and the right mindset, everyone can enjoy the water with confidence.

Visit the Southlake Water Safety website to learn more and download free interactive resources.