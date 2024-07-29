Mayor McCaskill Keeps an Eye Out for Southlake Residents by Explaining the Importance of the Eye on Water App

In this week's episode of SLK City Spotlight, Mayor McCaskill shares insight about the incredible EyeOnWater app. This app allows residents to effortlessly connect their water utility accounts and monitor their water usage. By simplifying the understanding of water consumption and helping to detect water leaks. This app is truly a game-changer for the Southlake community.

The app is user-friendly, and Mayor McCaskill approves of it, as he uses it to monitor his home's water usage. Join Mayor McCaskill and take control of your water usage. Click the link here for more information on how to sign up for Eye on Water: SouthlakeWaterUtilities.com