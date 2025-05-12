Meet Councilmember Austin Reynolds: A Heart for Service and Community

In this episode of Southlake City Spotlight, we get to know Councilmember Austin Reynolds (Place 4). From his early days in San Antonio to settling in Southlake with his wife and three children, Reynolds shares how his journey led him to community leadership. His family's quick connection to the city’s spirit and strong schools helped make Southlake home — and places like the family-favorite Armend’s became part of their routine. Reynolds also reflects on his dedication to local service, including his time coaching Dragon Youth Baseball and serving on city boards like Planning & Zoning and the Zoning Board of Adjustment. Now as a councilmember, he hopes to preserve what makes Southlake special while helping it grow. Tune in to hear more about his story, his vision for the future, and why serving this community is so meaningful to him.