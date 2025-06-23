Meet Councilmember Chuck Taggart

In our latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, we get to know Councilmember Chuck Taggart. From his first visit to Southlake in 2010 to raising a family here, Councilmember Taggart shares his journey, what drew him to our vibrant city, and how a Hilton hotel room view of Town Square helped seal the deal.

During the episode, he reflects on the value of community, friendships, and the inspiration he’s received to serve in local government. Watch the full episode below and get to know one of the newest faces on your City Council.