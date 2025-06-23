A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A man in a light plaid blazer sits on a red leather booth in a dimly lit restaurant. White floral decorations hang above, and "City Spotlight SLK" is displayed in white text at the lower right.
Jun 23, 2025

Meet Councilmember Chuck Taggart

New SLK City Spotlight Episode Highlights the Story Behind Southlake’s Newest Councilmember

In our latest episode of SLK City Spotlight, we get to know Councilmember Chuck Taggart. From his first visit to Southlake in 2010 to raising a family here, Councilmember Taggart shares his journey, what drew him to our vibrant city, and how a Hilton hotel room view of Town Square helped seal the deal.

During the episode, he reflects on the value of community, friendships, and the inspiration he’s received to serve in local government. Watch the full episode below and get to know one of the newest faces on your City Council.

https://youtu.be/o-YFIGXRld4

