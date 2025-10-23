Meet Delaney Garcia: Programs Coordinator

The Community Services Department is excited to announce our newest full-time staff member, Delaney Garcia, as the Programs Coordinator! We’re thrilled to welcome her back to the team. Her energy, creativity, and positive spirit have always left a lasting impression.

Delaney’s connection to the City of Southlake runs deep. She previously was part of our recreation team and spent most of her time at the Bob Jones Nature Center and Preserve, where she “developed a deep appreciation for the Southlake community and Recreation Programs.” That experience shaped her passion for community engagement and inspired her to continue building a career in public service.

She truly embodies our mission of providing world-class experiences to our residents because Southlake is a place that feels like home. After starting her career at the Bob Jones Nature Center, Delaney is excited to return and make an impact once again. “I’m looking forward to serving the community by contributing new ideas and helping build programs that bring our community together,” she shared. She added that she can’t wait to “focus on engaging with the community and developing programs that bring families together. It’s rewarding to help create experiences that strengthen those connections.”

Delaney connects deeply with the quote, “Bloom Where You’re Planted.” “It means that most of wherever you are, you can always find ways to grow, contribute, and make a difference right where you are,” she said. It’s a mindset she plans to carry with her as she returns to Southlake. She will continue to bring a positive and creative spirit to her work and the community she loves.

Outside of work, Delaney enjoys expressing her creativity through painting and spending time with her family. On her days off, you might find her painting nature scenes, browsing local farmers’ markets, or playing board games with her loved ones.

If you see Delaney’s friendly face around, be sure to say hello and welcome her back! We’re so excited to have her rejoin the Community Services family and can’t wait to see all the wonderful things she’ll bring to our programs and community.