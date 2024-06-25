Meet James Ponti at Southlake Public Library 

Event Details: Author Talk and Book Signing Join James Ponti as he shares his incredible journey from being a reluctant reader to becoming a scriptwriter for Nickelodeon and Disney Channel, and now an award-winning author. Don’t forget to bring your copy of City Spies to get it signed! Date: Wednesday, July 10 Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Location: Town Hall, Third Floor No registration required. Writing Workshops with James Ponti Want to learn how to write a book with New York Times Bestselling author, James Ponti? Come and discover his secrets and insight on writing high-stakes and compelling books. Best for fans and soon-to-be fans. Get ready to write! All participants will receive a signed copy of City Spies. Workshop #1: Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM For ages: 9 and up Workshop #2: Time: 2:30 PM - 3:30 PM For ages: 9 and up Registration required. All participants will receive a signed copy of City Spies. These fantastic events are brought to you in partnership with the Library Foundation of Southlake. To prepare for the event, check out our collection of City Spies books available for checkout. Find them in our catalog! For more information or to register for the workshops, please visit our website or contact the library at 817-743-8243.