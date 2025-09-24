Meet Melissa Burnett: the Friendly Face of the Planning and Development Department

Melissa Burnett is the first smiling face you see when you walk into the Planning Department, and for good reason! As the Administrative Assistant for Planning and Development Services, Melissa serves as the bridge between her team and Public Works, supporting planners and helping ensure daily operations run smoothly. From answering phones to assisting colleagues and the public, her dedication keeps the department organized, approachable, and efficient.

Melissa’s commitment and impact were recognized this year when she received the Planning and Development Director’s Award at the 2025 Employee Appreciation celebration, a well-deserved honor for someone who brings both dedication and kindness to every task.

Check out this video to learn more about Melissa’s role in the Planning and Development Department!