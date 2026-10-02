Meet the Teams of Southlake’s New Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower

When you turn on the tap, drive down a City street, report a drainage issue, need help with your water account or rely on first responders during an emergency, there are City employees working behind the scenes to make those services possible.

Soon, many of those teams will have a new place to call home.

Southlake’s new Municipal Service Center (MSC) and Public Safety Training Tower, located at 1605 Brumlow Avenue, will bring together the people and services that help keep Southlake running, maintain critical infrastructure, and respond when the community needs them.



When construction wraps up in early 2027, the MSC will serve as a new home for several City teams, including Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service, Streets & Drainage, Water, Wastewater, Environmental Services, Transportation, and Facilities Services. The site will also include the new Public Safety Training Tower, giving Southlake Police and Fire personnel a dedicated place to train and prepare.



As teams transition to the new facilities upon the project’s completion, residents will continue to have access to the services they need. The move will be carefully coordinated to avoid interruptions to essential City services.

What Residents Need to Know

One of the biggest changes residents will see is a new location for Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service. Once the team moves to the MSC, residents will be able to visit the new facility for in-person help with services such as starting water service, paying a bill or getting assistance with their account.

For added convenience, residents will still be able to drop off utility payments at the walk-up drop box, located in the breezeway at the North side of Town Hall.

As opening day gets closer, the City will share additional information to help residents prepare for the transition.

In the meantime, get to know some of the teams that will soon call the new facilities home — and how their work connects to your everyday life in Southlake.

Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service

Whether residents need to start water service, pay a bill, or get help understanding their account, the Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service team is here to help. The team will continue providing these in-person services from its new location in the MSC.

Streets & Drainage

The Streets & Drainage team maintains Southlake’s roadways and public drainage infrastructure that moves stormwater through the city. Their work helps keep streets safe and in good condition for the residents, businesses, and visitors who use them every day.

Water

Every time a tap is turned on, the Water team is part of the process. They operate the City’s water system, respond to issues, and maintain the infrastructure that delivers water to homes and businesses across Southlake.

Wastewater

The Wastewater team works mostly out of sight. They manage the systems that collect and transport wastewater away from homes and businesses, working to keep them operating safely and reliably for the community.

Environmental Services

The Environmental Services team supports programs that protect Southlake’s natural resources, including stormwater management and water quality efforts that help safeguard local creeks and lakes.

Transportation

From traffic signals to street signs and pavement markings, the Transportation team maintains the system that guides drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians through Southlake. They work to keep traffic moving safely and effectively.

Facilities Services

The Facilities Services team handles the daily maintenance and upkeep of the City’s existing buildings, helping keep the spaces where employees work and residents receive services safe, functional, and well-maintained.

Southlake Police and Fire

The new Public Safety Training Tower gives Southlake Police and Fire personnel a dedicated place to train, prepare, and strengthen the skills they rely on to serve and protect the community. Having this space right here in Southlake allows public safety teams to train locally and prepare for situations they may encounter in our community.

Bringing the Teams Together

Whether they’re maintaining a street, responding to a water issue, helping a customer with an account, keeping a traffic signal working, caring for a city facility, or training for an emergency, these teams all play a role in serving Southlake.

This new facility will provide space for several operations teams that have outgrown their current facilities, strengthen coordination across divisions, and increase safety efforts and emergency preparedness through a new on-site training tower for Southlake Police and Fire. Residents will also have a new location for in-person help from Southlake Water Utilities Customer Service, while still being able to drop off payments at Town Hall.

It’s a clear investment in Southlake’s future, built on smart planning and a lasting commitment to residents and to the high standards of service they expect.

Construction is expected to wrap up in early 2027. As opening day approaches, we’ll continue to share progress and provide the information you need for a smooth transition to the new Municipal Service Center and Public Safety Training Tower.

For more details, visit the CIP Facilities Projects webpage.