For more than four decades, Metroport Meals on Wheels has been a lifeline for seniors by delivering not just meals, but companionship and care. Their work reflects Southlake’s strong commitment to supporting older residents and ensuring no one feels alone.

The newest episode of SLK City Spotlight takes viewers inside Legends Hall, where Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Talley speaks with Executive Director Mary King to explore the nonprofit’s mission. Volunteers also share their personal experiences, offering a glimpse into the impact they have on the community each day. Through these stories, the episode highlights how service, dedication, and compassion come together to strengthen Southlake.