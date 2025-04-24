Metroport Teen Court: Delivering a Verdict of Opportunity and Second Chances

It’s seven o’clock on a Tuesday night, and the Community Room at DPS Headquarters is filled with students who are listening to an experienced licensed attorney offer invaluable feedback. It’s not a common way for most kids to spend a school night, but these Teen Attorneys have just dedicated the past couple of hours to laying down the law – literally.

Welcome to Metroport Teen Court.

This program is more than your average extracurricular. It offers teens a one-of-a-kind opportunity to step into the courtroom, advocate for their peers, and help youths facing minor violations get a second chance at making more responsible decisions. Apart from the judge, who is typically an experienced legal expert, these trials are run entirely by teenagers.

To an outsider, the idea of arguing a case in front of a jury — especially one made up of people your age — might seem scary. But for these students, it's an opportunity to grow in ways that go far beyond the classroom.

"This program gives me legal experience I can’t get anywhere else. These are real people, and it’s a real trial," Lead Teen Attorney Madeline Shepherd said. "When I first joined, it was very intimidating, and I was pretty shy. But now, I go up there and I’m able to speak to the jury and be confident in what I’m talking about."

Shepherd is among four Metroport Teen Court Scholarship recipients this year, alongside Kaitlyn Wang, Oscar Weber, and Riddhima Shanker. Each of these volunteers has gone above and beyond in their roles, earning the titles of Lead Teen Attorneys due to their experience and performance in the courtroom. Lead Teen Attorneys Madeline Shepherd, Riddhima Shanker, Oscar Weber, and Kaitlyn Wang accepting their scholarships from Teen Court Supervisor Dana Kirkland Although the four of them will be graduating at the end of the school year, their passion and belief in the program remains strong.

“Teen Court prioritizes rehabilitation over punishment and gives teens a second chance,” Kaitlyn Wang explained. “The mistakes you make at 16 don’t and shouldn’t define who you are, but it sure gives insight into who you have the potential of becoming if you don’t learn from your mistakes.”

For many Teen Attorneys, Teen Court serves as a gateway to future goals. Whether they plan to pursue law or simply want to strengthen their public speaking and critical thinking skills, the experience leaves a lasting impression.

“Teen Court has been the most formative experience of my high school career, simply by introducing me to the legal field,” Oscar Weber said. “It’s given me a deeper understanding of the law, and I’ve gotten valuable insight during our debriefs into why officers and SROs make certain decisions.”

This hands-on learning is part of what makes the program so unique. Students not only interact with real cases, they receive mentorship from legal professionals.

“Working with actual practicing attorneys has been very helpful,” Riddhima Shanker explained. “Not only do they help me with my arguments, but they give me a vision of what I want to be in the future.”

The program’s success is due in large part to the leadership of City of Southlake Teen Court Supervisor Dana Kirkland. As a former teacher, Kirkland brings her passion for education and mentorship into every interaction, creating an environment where students feel supported and inspired to lead.

“What I love about this program, and what sets it apart from other disciplinary measures, is that it is almost entirely peer driven,” Kirkland said. “The teens facing violations participate in community service opportunities, which promotes empathy and strengthens their bonds with the community.”

Thanks to the guidance of leaders like Dana Kirkland and the dedication of student volunteers, Metroport Teen Court continues to prove that accountability, growth, and second chances can go hand in hand.

You can learn more about the program on the Metroport Teen Court webpage.