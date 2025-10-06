Miracle League of Southlake: Where Every Player Shines

The latest episode of SLK City Spotlight highlights the Miracle League of Southlake, a program dedicated to giving every child the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball. No matter their abilities, players are welcomed onto the field to bat, run, and score, supported by volunteer buddies, coaches, and families who make the games possible. The league not only provides fun but also builds confidence, fosters friendships, and strengthens the spirit of community.

This episode features Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Miracle League President Mike Hutchison, along with players and coaches, to share how the program impacts lives both on and off the field. Their stories reflect the heart of the Miracle League—creating a safe, inclusive space where everyone belongs. This episode is a celebration of friendship, teamwork, and the power of play.



To view the full episode, click the link below: