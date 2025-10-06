A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A young boy in an orange Astros shirt stands ready to bat at a baseball field, while a Coach in an Astros jersey watches nearby. Other children and adults are visible behind a fence in the background.
City
|
Oct 6, 2025

Miracle League of Southlake: Where Every Player Shines

SLK City Spotlight showcases the Miracle League of Southlake, where players of all abilities come together to experience the joy of baseball, friendship, and community.

The latest episode of SLK City Spotlight highlights the Miracle League of Southlake, a program dedicated to giving every child the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball. No matter their abilities, players are welcomed onto the field to bat, run, and score, supported by volunteer buddies, coaches, and families who make the games possible. The league not only provides fun but also builds confidence, fosters friendships, and strengthens the spirit of community.

This episode features Mayor Shawn McCaskill, Miracle League President Mike Hutchison, along with players and coaches, to share how the program impacts lives both on and off the field. Their stories reflect the heart of the Miracle League—creating a safe, inclusive space where everyone belongs. This episode is a celebration of friendship, teamwork, and the power of play.

To view the full episode, click the link below:

Share

Elegant table set with blue glasses, white plates, and beige napkins. Overlay text reads: “FALL SAVINGS EVENT. Book by Nov. 22 and save 10% on October-December event packages. The Marq Legends Hall.”.