More Than Parks and Recreation: Discover the Many Ways Community Services Brings Southlake to Life

A nature preserve where the outdoors becomes a classroom. A Library that serves up much more than books. Community gathering spaces that become the backdrop for your biggest celebrations. Even that stunning art sculpture you pass while navigating a neighborhood roundabout.

Different spaces. Different experiences. One city department bringing them all together.

From the sights along your morning commute to the experiences that become family traditions, this dedicated team works behind the scenes to shape the Southlake you know and love, guided by what matters most to the people who call it home.

Community Services Snapshot 15,000+ Program Participants 1,100+ Acres of Parks & Open Space 400,000+ Print & Digital Library Checkouts

Get Outside

There’s more to Southlake’s parks than meets the eye.

Sure, you’ll find playgrounds, walking trails, athletic fields, and plenty of room to enjoy the outdoors. But keeping those spaces ready for everything from a Saturday morning soccer game to a quiet afternoon stroll takes a lot more than mowing the grass.

Behind the scenes, Parks crews care for athletic turf, manage irrigation systems, maintain park amenities, and tackle the countless details that keep these spaces safe, welcoming, and ready to enjoy.

It’s work you might never notice, and that’s often the point. When the fields are ready for kickoff, the trails are inviting, and the playground is waiting for its next adventure, you can focus on what you came to do.

And with more than 1,100 acres of parks and open space across Southlake, there’s plenty to care for.

Get Curious

Some of Southlake’s best discoveries are hiding in plain sight. Others are a little more tucked away.

On the north side of town, Bob Jones Nature Center & Preserve offers a quieter side of Southlake. Away from the busy streets and shopping centers, it’s a place to slow down, explore the natural world, and discover something you might not have known was right in your own backyard.

And for some of Southlake’s youngest explorers, it’s also a classroom.

Through Cross Timbers Forest Preschool, children trade traditional classroom walls for outdoor adventures, learning about the world around them through hands-on experiences in nature. The program has even earned regional recognition for its approach to early childhood education.

“ Working at the Nature Center is so rewarding because it gives people a chance to see the beauty of nature that exists just outside their doors. Delaney Garcia Programs Coordinator

Meanwhile, right in the heart of Southlake, the Southlake Public Library is waiting with a few surprises of its own.

Of course, there are books. But you can also learn a new skill through online courses, get creative at an art workshop, or introduce your little one to the magic of storytelling. And with thoughtful touches like KultureCity sensory bags and visits from comfort animals, the Library is finding more ways to make everyone feel welcome.

Whether curiosity leads you into the woods or through the Library doors, there’s a whole lot waiting to be discovered.

Get Active

Who says staying active has to look like a workout? Sometimes it’s a swim, a friendly game of pickleball, or simply finding a new group of friends who also want to learn Mahjong.

At The Marq, recreation has no age limit. Champions Club brings families together through fitness, swimming, and activities, while the Senior Activity Center offers opportunities to stay engaged, try something new, and build friendships through shared interests.

Did You Know? Investing in Places That Bring Us Together Southlake’s investment in community facilities goes beyond the spaces themselves. Free and discounted resident memberships help make recreation, wellness, and connection more accessible to all. Senior Activity Center Free Resident Membership

Southlake Pickleball Complex Free Resident Membership

Champions Club Discounted Resident Rates

And for younger minds eager to explore, recreation can mean picking up a paintbrush, mastering a chessboard, or building an interactive robot in an after-school class.

It’s a reminder that staying active can be just as much about connection, creativity, and curiosity as movement.

Different interests, different generations, and plenty of ways to participate. Behind it all are passionate staff who thoughtfully create experiences for every age, interest, and ability.

Get Connected

Some of Southlake’s favorite traditions bring the whole community together. From seasonal celebrations like Stars and Stripes to community fundraisers, family-friendly festivals, and volunteer events, Community Services plays a part in turning the City’s gathering spaces into something worth marking on the calendar.

Behind the festivities are staff coordinating details, collaborating with community partners, and sometimes even pushing kids down a snow hill in Town Square. It’s all part of bringing the moving pieces together to create experiences that feel effortless to enjoy.

But sometimes the most memorable moments come from celebrations people create themselves.

A park pavilion becomes the perfect spot for a family reunion. A room at Legends Hall transforms for a wedding or milestone celebration. An indoor pool becomes the setting for a birthday full of fun and excitement.

No two celebrations look quite alike, because the vision behind each one is personal. With flexible facilities, thoughtful amenities, and experienced staff to help bring the details together, Community Services helps people turn their own ideas into memorable occasions.

The Bigger Picture

So, what exactly is Community Services?

It’s Parks and Recreation, yes. But it’s also the Library, public art, community events, gathering spaces, and the people who bring it all together.

It’s the team caring for the field before the first whistle. The people introducing a child to the wonders of nature. The staff welcoming someone into a new activity, helping neighbors connect, or preparing a space for a celebration.

That’s the bigger picture of Southlake Community Services. Beyond the parks, programs, and places is a team dedicated to creating experiences, stewarding the spaces that bring people together, and finding new ways to make Southlake an even better place to live.

And while you might not always see the people who make it all possible, their contributions are part of Southlake’s story, from the everyday moments to the ones people remember for years to come.

Curious what else Community Services has to offer? Discover upcoming events, explore programs and activities, find a new favorite place, or plan a celebration of your own. Visit ExperienceSouthlakeTexas.com to learn more and find your next Southlake experience.