Morgan Rd Closure – Randol Mill Ave Waterline and Sidewalk Project

Morgan Road will be temporarily closed at its intersection with Randol Mill Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, February 25–27, to allow crews to install a new 12-inch waterline as part of the Randol Mill Avenue Waterline and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

•Randol Mill Avenue will remain open.

•The closure is limited to the intersection only.

•Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes during closure hours.

This work supports long-term water system reliability identified in the City’s Water Master Plan and is part of the broader project that also includes a new sidewalk segment to enhance pedestrian connectivity along Randol Mill Avenue.

Thank you for your patience as we complete these important infrastructure improvements. For more information about the project, please visit: https://bit.ly/4aAK6H2.