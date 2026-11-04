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A digital map showing North Carroll Avenue, Lake Wood Drive, and East State Highway 114, with an orange location pin indicating Carroll Pointe Shopping Center and a road construction sign for a closed turn lane.
Streets & Roads
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Nov 4, 2026

N. Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements Project

Beginning Thursday, November 5

Beginning Thursday, November 5, a contractor will perform curb ramp improvements at the northern Carroll Pointe shopping center driveway along N. Carroll Avenue. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During this time, the northern driveway and left-turn lane into the shopping center will be closed. Access to the shopping center will remain available through the southern driveway along N. Carroll Avenue.

The left-turn lane and northern driveway will reopen no later than the end of the day Friday, November 6.

The sidewalk at the northern driveway will remain closed through the weekend to allow the new concrete to cure.

Drivers and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the work area.

For project information, visit: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/b569968d73fe4128b5cc56e9a32cf30e

We appreciate your patience as crews complete these improvements.

Map showing roadwork on North Carroll Avenue near the Carroll Pointe shopping center, beginning November 5, 2026.

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Event flyer for “Home for the Holidays” in Southlake on Saturday, November 21 from 4:30 - 8:30 p.m., featuring a Christmas tree, holiday lights, and people celebrating.