N. Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements

Traffic signal work is scheduled at the N. Carroll Avenue and SH 114 intersection on Wednesday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

During the work, the traffic signals on both the eastbound and westbound SH 114 frontage roads will operate in flashing red mode. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Drivers should expect minor delays, use extra caution, and allow extra travel time when traveling through the area.

Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.