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Map showing the intersection of N Carroll Ave and E State Highway 114, with surrounding roads, buildings, and a compass rose indicating directions. The Westin Dallas Southlake and nearby streets are visible.
Streets & Roads
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Jun 1, 2026

N. Carroll Avenue Mobility Improvements

Traffic signal work is scheduled at the N. Carroll Avenue and SH 114 intersection on Wednesday, June 3

Traffic signal work is scheduled at the N. Carroll Avenue and SH 114 intersection on Wednesday, June 3, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

During the work, the traffic signals on both the eastbound and westbound SH 114 frontage roads will operate in flashing red mode. Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Drivers should expect minor delays, use extra caution, and allow extra travel time when traveling through the area.

Thank you for your patience as this work is completed.

Orange Barrel Alert for traffic signal work on June 3, 2026, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the N. Carroll Ave. and SH 114 intersection, with a map showing the affected area.

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