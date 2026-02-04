N. Peytonville Avenue Water Main Repair

Beginning Thursday, February 5, 2026, the City’s water team will be completing a water main repair on the west side of N. Peytonville Avenue near the intersection of Hampton Manor Way. During this work, N. Peytonville Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic as needed. Work will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and, weather permitting, is expected to be completed by February 6, 2026. Thank you for your patience as our teams work to safely complete this repair and minimize disruptions for our community.