A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A map shows an intersection of Hampden-Sydney Road and Hampden Tavern Way, marked with an orange location pin. Several nearby buildings and roads are also visible.
Streets & Roads
|
Feb 4, 2026

N. Peytonville Avenue Water Main Repair

Beginning Thursday, February 5, 2026

Beginning Thursday, February 5, 2026, the City’s water team will be completing a water main repair on the west side of N. Peytonville Avenue near the intersection of Hampton Manor Way. During this work, N. Peytonville Avenue will be reduced to one lane, and flaggers will be on-site to help direct traffic as needed. Work will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and, weather permitting, is expected to be completed by February 6, 2026. Thank you for your patience as our teams work to safely complete this repair and minimize disruptions for our community.

A notice with an orange barrel icon announces a water repair alert for February 5–6, 2026, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. near the intersection of N. Peytonville Ave. and Hampton Manor Way, shown on a nearby map.

Share