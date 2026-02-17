A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
A map shows a residential area with labeled streets, including North Peytonville Avenue, Winchester Drive, and Brighton Avenue. Houses are depicted, and a compass rose indicating north is in the lower right corner.
Streets & Roads
Feb 17, 2026

N. Peytonville Maintenance Within The Right of Way

Beginning Thursday, February 19, 2026

Public Works will be performing maintenance near the intersection of N. Peytonville Ave and Hampton Manor Way on the west side of N. Peytonville Ave beginning Thursday, February 19, 2026, weather permitting. Work will take place daily from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and is expected to be completed on Friday, February 20. During work hours, traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will be present as needed to safely direct vehicles through the work zone. Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.

