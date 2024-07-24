NASRO Recognizes Southlake Police Department's SRO Division

The Southlake Police Department's School Resource Officer (SRO) Division has been recognized by the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO). The SRO Division has been honored as a NASRO Role Model Agency, an accolade that underscores the unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Southlake’s school community.

This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of officers within the SRO Division, who have consistently demonstrated excellence in their service to Southlake’s schools and the broader community. Through innovative approaches to school-based policing, comprehensive training, and adherence to the highest standards, the SRO Division has become a national model for effective law enforcement engagement in educational settings.

Since its inception, the SRO Program has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the schools and students. From establishing trust and mentorship with students to implementing proactive crime prevention measures, our officers have played a pivotal role in fostering a safe and supportive learning environment within Carroll and Keller Independent Schools. This recognition by NASRO reaffirms the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts with CISD, KISD, city leadership, and the community at large.

“We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our SRO Division and grateful for the dedication of our officers,” Captain Blas Hernandez said. “As we continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and service, I am confident that our SRO Division will remain a beacon of excellence in school-based policing.”

Captain Hernandez and Officer Rattan accepted the award at the NASRO Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona this month.