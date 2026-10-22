National Community Planning Month: Shaping Southlake’s Future

In Southlake, Planning and Development Services guides the City’s growth through thoughtful planning and a commitment to quality service for residents, businesses, and visitors. As the City recognizes National Community Planning Month this October, it’s a good time to highlight how the department works with the community to support projects that reflect local goals.



Through planning, the City turns a community’s goals and values into active plans. That work helps balance community priorities, private investment, and greater public interest while protecting public health, safety, the environment, and the character that makes Southlake unique. As Southlake approaches buildout, it increasingly focuses on maintaining, reinvesting in, and thoughtfully shaping what is already here.



These goals originate from the feedback of those who live and work in Southlake. Planning and Development Services works directly with residents and business owners to ensure they have a voice in decisions on the land near their homes and businesses. Through the Southlake Program for the Involvement of Neighborhoods, or SPIN, residents can learn about proposed development projects and share their perspective.



Planning in Action



Behind the scenes, the department’s day-to-day work adds up:

100% of building inspections have been completed on the same day since 2022.

The Planning Department has averaged more than 72 cases per year since 2022.

The permit team issued more than 3,000 permits over the past year.

The Code Enforcement team resolved more than 300 code cases over the past year.



Backed by more than 60 professional certifications and over 247 years of combined municipal experience, the team brings expertise to each development project from proposal through completion.



The department’s work has earned statewide recognition, including Tree City USA and Texas Scenic City’s Platinum Level recognition. Southlake is also a 2026 recipient of the APA Texas Richard R. Lillie, FAICP Planning Excellence Recognition Program for the 22nd consecutive year, reflecting the day-to-day work that helps the city grow while maintaining high standards.



The Southlake Planning Department and Director of Economic Development & Tourism attending the 2026 APA Texas State Planning Conference (#APATX26) in Irving.

The Southlake Comprehensive Plan provides a long-term guide for growth, land use, mobility, development, and other community priorities. Planning processes and master plans also help the City consider how different areas will develop and connect over time.



As part of its ongoing planning efforts, Planning and Development Services is collaborating with Economic Development and Tourism (EDT) to update two master plans this year: Parks, Recreation and Open Space (last adopted in 2021) and Economic Development (2016). Both of these plans were written for the City as it was growing. As Southlake approaches buildout, the focus shifts to caring for and reinvesting in what’s already here. The parks plan will address maintenance and replacement of park amenities, shared use of fields and facilities, and natural areas and open space. The economic development plan will look at the move from new development to reinvesting and staying connected with existing businesses.



As the Parks and Economic Development plans take shape, residents are invited to follow along and weigh in: online through the City’s website, social media, and City emails, in person at a SPIN open house, or at a Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council meeting. Materials will be posted on the Comprehensive Plan webpage as the work moves forward.



Every development reviewed, zoning decision made, and long-term plan updated shapes how Southlake changes over time and keeps it a place residents are proud to call home. This National Community Planning Month, the City thanks the Planning and Development Services team, along with the residents, businesses, and partners who help shape Southlake’s future.

To learn more or get involved, visit the Planning and Development Services webpage to view active planning and zoning cases and public hearing information.