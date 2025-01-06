New Year, New Membership Incentives!

While every gym within a 10-mile radius is vying for your attention, Champions Club stands out as so much more than just a gym—it’s the heart of Southlake’s recreation community! Our New Member Campaign is in full swing, and we’re excited to welcome you into the Champions Club family. With world-class amenities, exclusive perks, and a supportive community, we’re here to help turn your resolutions into lasting achievements. When you become a member, you’ll enjoy access to: Unlimited group fitness classes

Lil’ Champs Child Watch

Monthly complimentary guest passes

A 20% member discount on programs and rentals

Priority registration for Champions Club programming At Champions Club, we believe in showing appreciation right from the start. When you visit us for a guided tour in January, you’ll receive a free duffle bag! And if you join by January 31, we’ll gift you a free Ice Shaker bottle to kickstart your fitness journey. These offers are available while supplies last, so make sure to hurry in! Once you’re part of the family, you’ll enjoy access to our monthly Member Appreciation Events, thoughtfully planned by our dedicated Guest Services team. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about hidden fees—we don’t charge start-up, annual, or cancellation fees. Don’t Miss Our Open House! Mark your calendar for our Champions Club Open House on Saturday, January 11, from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This is your chance to: Explore our state-of-the-art fitness equipment

Try a group fitness class

Enjoy recreational activities

Meet our friendly team and experience our vibrant community

Dive in and enjoy a family-friendly movie in the pool

Treat yourself to a relaxing massage Best of all, it’s completely free! Discover how Champions Club can support your health and wellness goals in 2025. See the detailed schedule here! We can’t wait to welcome you to the Champions Club family and support you every step of the way on your wellness journey. See you soon!