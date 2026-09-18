North Park Improvements Moving Forward

Construction will soon get underway at North Park as the City of Southlake begins the final phase of its athletic field turf conversion project.

Work is scheduled to begin next week on improvements that will bring artificial turf to North Park’s athletic fields, add 152 parking spaces, and include other upgrades throughout the park.

The $6.355 million project builds on turf improvements already completed at Bicentennial Park and Bob Jones Park. Once North Park is complete, all seven of the City’s partner athletic associations will have access to artificial turf fields and additional practice opportunities.

More Than New Turf

While the new playing surfaces will be one of the most visible changes, the project includes improvements throughout North Park.

In addition to converting the existing fields to artificial turf, crews will make drainage and fencing improvements, improve sidewalks and ADA accessibility, grade the practice field, and complete landscaping and other site work.

A new parking area will add 152 spaces, along with lighting, drainage, and landscaping. The additional parking is designed to better accommodate games and practices and reduce the need for vehicles to park on grass during high-attendance events.

What Park Users Should Know

North Park will remain accessible during construction, but park users should expect some temporary changes as crews move through different phases of the project.

Portions of the sidewalk loop around the park will be closed during construction.

The map below shows the project area and will help visitors understand where work is taking place. Park users should follow posted signs and avoid active construction areas.

Building on Southlake’s Athletic Field Investment

Artificial turf allows fields to accommodate more play while providing a consistent, durable, and well-draining surface. The North Park fields will include a gravel base, perimeter drainage system, blended infill, and a shock pad as part of the turf system.

The project continues work identified in the Southlake 2035 Parks, Recreation & Open Space Master Plan and completes the City’s multi-park athletic field turf conversion initiative.

The North Park Turf & Parking Improvements Project is fully funded through the City’s Capital Improvements Program. North Rock Construction & Associates, LLC, which previously worked with the City on the Southlake Pickleball Complex, will serve as the project’s construction contractor.

Construction is expected to continue until early next year.

As work progresses, the City will share project milestones and progress updates so that residents and park users can follow the transformation.

Learn more and follow the project at the North Park Turf & Parking Improvements webpage.