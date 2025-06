Heads up, Southlake! Starting at 7:00 a.m. tomorrow (June 24, 2025), our Public Works crew will close the westbound lane of East Dove Road at Hunters Creek to excavate the water main and investigate a potential leak. Traffic control will be in place throughout the day, so please plan ahead, slow down, and use extra caution in the area. We’ll share updates here as needed to keep you informed.