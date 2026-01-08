OBA Alert – Leak Repair on Shady Oaks

Public Works crews are scheduled to repair a water main leak near the 2000 block of Shady Oaks on Monday, January 12. Because the water main is located in the center of the roadway, the 2000–2050 block of Shady Oaks will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Flaggers will be on-site to assist local residents and maintain safe access to homes. If the leak worsens before Monday, repairs may begin sooner to protect the roadway and surrounding infrastructure. Thank you for your patience as crews complete this necessary work.