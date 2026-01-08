A white shield outlined in gold features a large, stylized black letter "S" in the center.
Logo with the text “MY SOUTHLAKE NEWS” in bold, uppercase letters, with horizontal gold lines on each side of the word “SOUTHLAKE.”.
A simple, empty gold-outlined shield shape with a white interior, shown on a plain background.
A white rectangle with thin, horizontal, light brown lines near the left and right edges, each pair of lines closely spaced and parallel. The center of the image is blank.
A map showing the intersection of West Dove Road and TX 114. There are nearby buildings, ponds, green areas, and roads, including an overpass and on/off ramps connecting West Dove Road to TX 114.
Streets & Roads
|
Jan 8, 2026

OBA Alert – Leak Repair on Shady Oaks

Begins January 12, 2025

Public Works crews are scheduled to repair a water main leak near the 2000 block of Shady Oaks on Monday, January 12. Because the water main is located in the center of the roadway, the 2000–2050 block of Shady Oaks will be closed to through traffic from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Flaggers will be on-site to assist local residents and maintain safe access to homes. If the leak worsens before Monday, repairs may begin sooner to protect the roadway and surrounding infrastructure. Thank you for your patience as crews complete this necessary work.

Alert graphic showing a road map and notice for a leak repair on Shady Oaks Dr. on January 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The map highlights affected roads and intersections near West Dove Road.

Share

Champions Club Open House announcement with date and time: January 17, 11 AM to 1 PM. On the right, there is a photo of the Champions Club building entrance on a sunny day.