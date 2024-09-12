Officer Keller Awarded TCPA Presidential Award

Officer Jason Keller was awarded the Texas Crime Prevention Association Presidential Award for his distinguished service as an Executive Board member last month.

Officer Keller was instrumental in disseminating timely conference updates via zoom, emails, social media and website posts to the association before, during, and after Hurricane Beryl. He performed multiple executive board duties because of the storm and successfully helped with refunds and rescheduling/relocating the conference from Corpus Christi to College Station in less than 30 days.

Because of his efforts, members were able to attend the conference for the first time virtually. At the conference, Officer Keller was elected to serve as the 2nd Vice President (Training Coordinator) for the Texas Crime Prevention Association.

Officer Keller has worked with Training Sergeant Diehl to bring mandated TCOLE courses to the North station that our officers have taken advantage of to stay compliant. Some of those courses have included Basic Crime Prevention, Security Assessments of Schools and Churches, and more.

Officer Keller has been a member of TCPA for about 25 years.