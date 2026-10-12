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Oktoberfest Southlake event graphic featuring a cartoon dachshund in a hat, dates October 16-18, and location at Southlake Town Square.
City
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Oct 12, 2026

Oktoberfest Southlake Celebrates 25 Years of Community Tradition

Celebrate 25 years of Oktoberfest Southlake with live music, German food, family-friendly activities, and beloved traditions at Southlake Town Square.

For 25 years, Oktoberfest Southlake has brought the community together each fall at Southlake Town Square for a celebration filled with food, entertainment, and German traditions.

In the latest SLK City Spotlight, Mayor Shawn McCaskill and Southlake Chamber of Commerce President Mark Guilbert highlight what makes this annual event a local favorite. From live music and authentic German food to the popular Wiener Dog Race and Stein Hoisting Contest, Oktoberfest offers fun for all ages.

Family-friendly activities and opportunities to connect with neighbors make the celebration a longstanding Southlake tradition. Oktoberfest Southlake returns October 16–18 at Southlake Town Square, marking a quarter century of community celebration.

 Watch the latest SLK City Spotlight and visit OktoberfestSouthlake.com for the full schedule of events and additional information.

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