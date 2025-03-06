My Southlake News

March 6, 2025

Once Upon a Note: Join APEX Arts League for a Musical Twist on Little Red Riding Hood

Prepare to experience the story of Little Red Riding Hood like never before!

Step into the pages of a storybook as APEX Arts League and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra present a magical musical journey — Storybook: Little Red Riding Hood.


On Sunday, March 30 at 6:00 p.m., gather at White’s Chapel Methodist Church in Southlake, Texas, where a guest narrator and the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will bring this classic tale to life through a mesmerizing blend of music and animated storytelling. Experience favorites like “Galop” from Respighi’s La Boutique fantasque and “Morning Mood” from Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite No. 1 as they set the scene for Little Red Riding Hood’s adventure through the woods.


Will she make it safely to Grandma’s house, or does a certain Big Bad Wolf have other plans? There’s only one way to find out — mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.


Tickets are required for this event. You can find more information and reserve your spot at the APEX Arts League website.

